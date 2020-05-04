Realogy to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast on May 7

Realogy Holdings Corp. will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020, prior to the company’s webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same day. During this call the company will report its first quarter 2020 financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast will be hosted by Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president, and Charlotte Simonelli, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Investors may access the conference call live via webcast at www.realogy.com under “Investors” or by dialing 888-895-3527 (toll free); international participants should dial 706-679-2250. Please dial in at least five to 10 minutes prior to start time. A webcast replay will also be available on the company’s website.

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.