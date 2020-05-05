4 Reasons Why It’s a Great Time to Become a Real Estate Agent

The concept of “business-as-usual” has been thrown out the window and replaced with “business-unusual,” and there is no doubt that life as we knew it has been flipped on its backside. While traversing the path of life might feel more like wading through quicksand right now, finding something steadfast might not be as far off as you think.

Amidst these strange times, it is actually a great time to become a real estate agent, and here’s why:

Online courses now make it easier to become a licensed real estate professional. With the increasing availability of online courses, getting your real estate license is easier than ever before. HOWEVER, this career should not be mistaken for an easy solution. Operating as an agent from the comforts of home is still a position that requires a lot of knowledge, focus, skill and determination.

There is a growing need for real estate professionals than ever before. In this new real estate reality, homeowners and buyers have more questions and concerns about the process than in the past, and they are looking to professionals to be the guiding light that helps them through the maze of uncertainty.

It’s easier to lose nothing than to lose everything. As a new agent, you don’t have a large team to support or a lot of overhead costs. Changing careers means that if it doesn’t work out, you have lost very little compared to someone who has been investing in their real estate career for 25 years.

With many agents quitting or waiting, there’s opportunity for more market share. With many agents sitting on the sidelines or quitting, it’s a great time to step up and earn the market share that they will leave in their wake. While it may seem that real estate industry is on pause, it isn’t!

The process of buying and selling a home is like a symphony, and a skilled agent is the conductor of that symphony. Each part of the process has a musical harmony of its own, and the agent’s job is to bring all the instrumentals together in perfect time. When every note is played well, the result is incredible!

Darryl Davis, bestselling author of “How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate” and owner of Darryl Davis Seminars, has trained and coached over 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe for more than 27 years. He is the founder of the Next Level® real estate training system, The Power Program®, which has helped agents double their production over their previous year. For more information, and the new agent tools that can help take you to your Next Level®, please contact darryl@darrylspeaks.com or head to www.DarrylSpeaks.com/online-training.