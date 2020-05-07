How to Donate During COVID-19

The outbreak of the coronavirus has impacted hundreds of thousands of American citizens across the country. From job losses and struggling to pay rent and bills, to closing down businesses and having a shortage of essential supplies, individuals and businesses are in need of a helping hand. No matter how much or how little you may have, you can still find a way to help out your community and those who are having trouble staying afloat during this crisis. Here are some places in your community that may need some extra help.

Salvation Army

This non-profit organization has a strong reputation for helping the less fortunate and most vulnerable, especially in times of great need. The Salvation Army has been working closely with communities large and small to provide essentials such as meals, shelter, clothing, and mental and emotional support for families and veterans. To donate and help the many in your community who are struggling to stay safe and healthy through this difficult time, please visit www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/covid19.

Food Banks

As we navigate through the COVID-19 outbreak, many people have lost jobs, leaving them unable to provide for themselves and their families. Food banks across the country are asking for donations of non-perishable food and water, as no one should go hungry. Many are partnering with schools to help families who rely on school meals to feed their children. Food banks have also helped to safely distribute food and non-food essentials, like cleaning products and diapers, to families across the country.

Hospitals

Overworked staff and underwhelming numbers of essential supplies are only two of the many struggles hospitals across America are dealing with during the COVID-19 crisis. From meals for nurses, doctors and maintenance teams to spare masks and gloves, your local hospital is in need of a variety of items. If you are handy with a sewing machine or happen to have a 3D printer, donations of cloth masks and face shields have helped many hospital staffers and patients stay safe.

Small Businesses

Many small businesses have been forced to close down due to social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders. Some restaurants have transitioned to takeout and delivery services only to stay afloat. If you decide to order out for a meal, try a local, mom-and-pop restaurant. rather than a large chain, to support the small business in your community. The same can be said for grocery shopping. If you have a small market in your town, shop there knowing that you are helping out not only a small business, but also the people in your city or neighborhood in providing for their own families.