The Brian Buffini Show: NAR Economist Provides Insight on the Resilient Real Estate Market

By RISMedia Staff

In the current climate, there is a lot of misinformation and uncertainty in the marketplace. In this episode, Brian Buffini, host of The Brian Buffini Show, welcomes back National Association of REALTORS® Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun to get an update on the ongoing effects of the coronavirus on the economy and housing. Informed by the very latest data, this special podcast gives clarity and perspective on today’s real estate landscape.

Tune in on your favorite podcast for “The Podcast Every Homeowner Needs to Hear – an Interview with Dr. Lawrence Yun”.

You can also find it here.

For more information, please visit www.thebrianbuffinishow.com.

