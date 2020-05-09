Creating a Sustainable Business Model

William Doerlich

Broker/CEO

Realty ONE Group Today

Pleasanton, Calif.

Region served: Greater San Francisco Bay Area

Years in real estate: 23

Number of offices: 2

Number of agents: 15

No. 1 tip for getting the right listing price: Know your market and inventory, utilize market data, and look where your clients look.

Key to running a successful meeting: Keep it relevant, direct and on point. Facilitate and involve the staff, and respect everyone’s time.

Most effective way to motivate agents: Provide tools, leads and consultation. Be willing to participate in client presentations when asked.

Stay profitable by…spending to the revenues, not to the forecast.

Why is your company somewhat unique in your region?

In a world where the big keep getting bigger, I believe the most important words in real estate are “Each office is independently-owned and -operated.” That’s why our motto at Realty ONE Group Today is “Real estate for the rest of us.” Realty ONE Group encourages that independent connection that we provide to anyone who would rather not deal with a mega-corporate brand. The influx of venture capital into the real estate space validates the business, but it needs to drive entrepreneurial local business models. I think “location, location, location” best serves the client when their real estate company is “local, local, local.”

Please describe the lead generation program you developed for your team.

Online lead generation has been a significant part of my business and revenue plan for the past eight years thanks to the Premier Agent program. Three years ago, I rolled that together with two other lead identification and generation systems, and after two years refining the elements needed to be effective, I was receiving 50 percent of my business from online leads. This is now offered to agents to supplement, increase and enhance their businesses. The office provides the infrastructure and necessary engagement components to support the follow-up and pipeline tracking of prospects, creating a sustainable business model that complements their referral base and sphere of influence.

How does participating in professional organizations help your company grow?

If you are in the real estate business, you need to be involved in the business of real estate on the local, state and national level. Being able to assist your clients in better understanding state and local issues is a factor in their trust and confidence. I’m also active in local city committees, the Chamber of Commerce and arts groups. This rounds out my profile by creating dimensions other than just my real estate persona.

Why are you such a strong advocate of pursuing continuing education?

Having completed a Masters in Real Estate program in 2016, I believe more strongly than ever that the real estate profession needs to be more of just that—a profession. Education is essential to remaining relevant. This is a rapidly changing business, and to be relevant, you need to be re-educating yourself constantly. It’s not a choice. It should be part of your business plan.

