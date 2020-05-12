NAR Virtual Legislative Meetings Conference Sessions Begin Today

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) is holding its annual midyear legislative conference this week—in a first-ever virtual format—hosting three days of special programming online beginning today and running through May 14.

The annual REALTORS® Legislative Meetings conference normally brings around 10,000 REALTORS® to Washington, D.C., however with the conference being conducted completely online, it opens the opportunity for all of NAR’s 1.4 million members to participate.

Registration totals exceeded 20,000 as of today, according to NAR, marking the largest attendance to date for the event. NAR 2020 President Vince Malta kicked off the virtual conference during the NAR 360 session with a moment of silence for all those affected by the pandemic. “For far too many, the last several months have been heart-wrenching,” said Malta. “We’ve been fighting for our health, our livelihoods and the future of the communities we call home.”

Content Square 1.

“Real estate is the backbone of our nation and the most powerful catalyst to restart the economy,” added Malta. “REALTORS® will play a pivotal role. This industry has faced tough times before and each time, NAR and its REALTOR® members have worked together to rebuild and protect the American Dream.”

Registration and attendance for all members, press and industry professionals is free and can be completed at https://2020.legislative.realtor/.

NAR has compiled three days of speakers and specialized programming. Content will focus heavily on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the real estate industry. All nine conference sessions will be broadcast free on NAR’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. View the full schedule and register for free here.

Content Square 2.

Highlights include:

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 / 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EDT

Regulatory Issues Forum

Content Square 3.

Learn about legislative and regulatory responses to the COVID-19 public health crisis with remarks from key administration officials including Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Kathy Kraninger, U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, and Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 / 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDT

General Session

Majority Whip James Clyburn and U.S. Senator Tim Scott discuss COVID-19, its impact on real estate, and look ahead to what’s next for our nation.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EDT

Residential Economic & Issues Trends Forum

Lawrence Yun, PhD, NAR Chief Economist will talk about market turbulence from COVID-19, where the economy is heading in 2020 and what this means for the residential real estate.

Thursday, May 14, 2020 / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EDT

Business Strategies that Meet the Moment

Brian Buffini, New York Times best-selling author and host of the weekly “Brian Buffini Show” podcast, will look at how this unprecedented pandemic is economically impacting real estate agents, evaluate the state of the real estate market and dive into consumer insights – emotionally and psychologically.

To view the full agenda and register for free, click here.