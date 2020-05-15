5 Inexpensive Ways to Show Love to Your Home

Home is where the heart is, as they say. To truly make your house your own, and to turn it into the place of comfort and relaxation that it should be, you do need to show your home a little extra love. These inexpensive ideas will have you falling more in love with your home.

Add Some Fresh Flowers

Nothing says you care like fresh flowers, and nothing will spruce up your room in quite the same way. Add a pop of color and an air of intention to your space with a vase full of your favorite blooms.

Brighten it Up

A home that feels dull and dark doesn’t feel well-loved. Brighten up your rooms with extra light fixtures of your choice or by opting for a sheer window covering that will provide a bit of privacy while letting in the sunshine during the day. Whatever you do, there’s no doubt that a bright and cheery home is a mood booster for everyone living in it.

Declutter Ten Items

Letting go of excess baggage is good for any relationship and it’s true for your home too. Take a minute to select 10 items that you could live without. Donate those items. Just don’t make it complicated. Remember, this isn’t a long drawn-out decluttering session, but a quick way to let go of a few items weighing down your living space.

Add Some Art

If you have been hesitant to hang art, there’s no better time. Art will lend a personal and polished look to your home. Don’t be afraid to splurge on art you love and that you’ll enjoy for years to come. If you aren’t sure what to look for, find a low-budget option to see how a particular style feels in a room. When you’re ready, you can spring for the real thing.

Gift a Signature Scent

Show your home a little extra devotion by choosing a signature scent. Find a candle that you love and light it often to ensure that your home smells like more than yesterday’s fish dinner or your pets’ furry dog bed. Opt for a gentle scent that will waft through your home if used regularly. Similar to perfume application, you want a hint of a lingering and tantalizing scent. You don’t want to be overpowered with the smell the instant you walk into a room.