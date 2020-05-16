Are You Communicating or Really Connecting?

Go ahead and try to get your message “out there” in today’s really noisy market.

Maybe you have used the ever-dependable email, direct mail, fancy flyers and automated systems—but no matter what you do or how you do it, just sending messaging does not guarantee you will break through and actually connect.

Is there a better way?

Content Square 1.

In a “normal” world, people are bombarded with messages every given minute. Cellphone notifications, updates, social media notifications and even smartwatches can hijack time and attention away from your cleverly crafted communication plan. So, what can you do about it right this very minute?

Reach out with real connection!

When the market is interrupted with a worldwide event, such as what we are currently experiencing, the media dominates the airwaves. Our job is to connect on a personal level with customers and prospects. This may start with technology, like automated response platforms to initiate connection, but that’s just the onboarding process. It’s time to go to the next step, get up close and a bit more personal, and make connections that stand apart from the rest.

Content Square 2.

Here are a few ideas to consider:



1. Look at a 30-day highly focused plan to connect by phone with your VIP clients and customers and intentionally check in on their well-being. In a time where “normal” life is globally impacted, the phone still works, especially with most people being more readily available.

2. Consider video email. Platforms that send a short personal video of you via phone or text are a sure way to get real connection. The receiver gets a fully ramped up experience by not only hearing your message, but also seeing you deliver it easily on their phone or computer. Many platforms offer a free trial, so now is a good time to check them out.

3. When you are looking to maximize inquiries on properties from yard signs, use a platform that gives immediate property info in real-time. Next, follow up with a text or call to determine their interest level and motivation. When you become intentionally focused on your lead calls and add the personal touch, the probability of advancing the relationship from prospect to customer increases. Follow up weekly until you’ve made a real connection.

Content Square 3.

4. Send a handwritten note to each person you have connected with across all mediums. Deploy a 30-day plan of contact. Include market updates in writing or electronically, or for more impact, consider making video market updates. Better yet, share a similar property that has just listed or sold. The key is, if you can’t get together in person, do so with video. Seeing and experiencing is the quickest bridge to building the relationships that produce more sales.

When you follow a comprehensive, value-laden plan for connection, you are on your way to taking more prospects to profits.