Pennsylvania Association of REALTORSÂ® Continues Urging Governor to Make Real Estate Essential

Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives passed House Bill 2412 on a concurrence vote last week andÂ the bill now movesÂ to Gov.Â Tom Wolf’sÂ desk.Â The bill, introduced by Rep. Todd PolinchockÂ (Bucks), wouldÂ allow some level of in-person real estate services in every county inÂ Pennsylvania.

“We’re pleased to seeÂ thatÂ state House members reaffirmed their support ofÂ House Bill 2412, recognizing thatÂ shelter is essential and real estate is life-sustaining,” said Pennsylvania Association of REALTORSÂ® (PAR) PresidentÂ Bill Festa. “The Pennsylvania Association of REALTORSÂ®’Â 35,000 members and their clients strongly urge Gov.Â Wolf to sign this bill and allowÂ consumers to buy and sell homes.”

PAR isÂ urgingÂ all citizens across the commonwealthÂ to contact Gov. Wolf to ask him to sign HB 2412 into law and re-open real estate in Pennsylvania.Â Consumers can visit HousingIsEssential.orgÂ toÂ reach out toÂ the governorÂ with the simpleÂ messageâ€”housing IS ESSENTIAL.

“Even the governorÂ himselfÂ has saidÂ thatÂ housing is essential. PennsylvaniansÂ need him to make this right and re-open real estate in a safe and responsible manner,” Festa said.

Pennsylvania’sÂ incredibly restrictive shutdown of real estate services has created difficulties and financial hardships for consumers.Â House Bill 2412Â would allow real estate transactions to occurÂ with real estate professionals following CDC guidelines. The associationÂ hasÂ continuouslyÂ urgedÂ Gov. Wolf to follow the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Advisory Memorandum to designate real estate as a life-sustaining business.

“Shelter is essential. We’re seeing many Pennsylvanians who are facing tremendous difficulties and financial hardships due to this shutdown,” Festa added. “It’s outrageous that a majority of Pennsylvanians continue to be unnecessarily restricted from purchasing or selling a home.”