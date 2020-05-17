Realogy Partners With AARP: Lead-Generating Benefits Program

AARP members may enjoy benefits from several new providers this spring, including from Realogy.

“These benefits are designed to help save people money and give them peace of mind,” said John Larew, AARP Services resident and CEO. “With these new offers, we aim to give people more reasons to join and renew their AARP membership, in support of AARP’s mission to empower people to choose how they live as they age.”

AARP® Real Estate Benefits from Realogy is the first-ever real estate benefits program designed for the nearly 38 million AARP members. The new offering allows AARP members to earn a cash benefit of $300-$5,500 when they buy or sell a home with a participating agent affiliated with one of Realogy’s trusted residential real estate brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, Century 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran® and ERA®. AARP members can start their journey by visiting Realogy

During the company’s Q1 2020 earnings call, Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider announced they would be canceling its TurnKey program, but would be providing other lead-generation opportunities, such as the AARP program.

“… in a COVID world, bluntly, it didn’t make much sense to continue that pilot,” Schneider said during the company’s latest earnings call. “So, we’re going to keep being creative on lead-generation opportunities like AARP, et cetera….

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.