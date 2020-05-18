3 Interior Details That Can Set a Luxury Home Apart

In luxury real estate, we often hear of homes described as having “meticulous attention to detail.” When looking for a new home, it’s important to consider what that means exactly. Like a quality suit with precise stitching or a designer handbag made from rare materials, sometimes you need to know just what to look for in order to appreciate the quality in a home. Here are a few of the finer details to keep an eye out for the next time you walk through a property.

Hardware

Anyone who’s had to pick out the hardware for their doors or kitchen cabinets knows that there are endless options and not all are created equal. From hand-forged bronze handles to polished brass levers, the hardware in a home should be a perfect combination of form and function by exuding quality and contributing to the design aesthetic. It’s the sort of characteristic that’s easy to overlook until you visit a home that’s finished with exquisitely crafted hardware throughout.

Light Fixtures

Lighting serves a functional purpose, but the fixtures themselves are an equally significant component to pay attention to. While recessed lights tend to be task-oriented to illuminate an area for reading or working, wall and ceiling mounted fixtures add a decorative element and can contribute to the overall ambience. Whether it’s the pendant hanging over the dining room table or a sconce above the bedside table, thoughtfully chosen fixtures can set a home apart.

Faucets

Showerheads tend to get all of the attention when it comes to plumbing fixtures, but there’s plenty more to keep an eye out for when walking through a home. In particular, the faucets in the kitchen and bathrooms can be a good indicator of quality. In addition to stylish designs that range from classic to contemporary, another important factor to consider is if they reduce water consumption or have motion sensors, as today’s best smart faucets are engineered to do.