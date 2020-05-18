4 Tips for Making a Home Feel More Personal

After purchasing a stunning home that was perfectly staged and kept in pristine condition, one common challenge facing the new owner is how to infuse the living space with their own personal style. Sometimes it’s more than just a matter of moving your furniture from the old house to the new one. If you’re looking for ways to make your home feel more personal, here are a few tips for doing just that.

Put Your Interests on Display

Consider whatever it is that you enjoy doing in life and how that can be incorporated into the design. If your family loves to travel, for example, you can collect furniture, artwork and other items to put on display from each adventure. Everyone wants a living space that looks picture-perfect, but it should also be a reflection of who you are.

Colors and Textures

When it comes to picking out the ideal color scheme for a room, we all have our own preferences. Some people prefer muted earth-tones and others want an eye-popping burst of color, so don’t be afraid to use it as a way to put your personality on display. Similarly, fabrics and textures are another matter of taste that can greatly impact the feeling of a room, from sleek leather to plush velvet, and you should take the time to identify which ones speak to you.

Signature Scent

Creating a personalized scent can be a great way to make your home feel more welcoming each time you step through the front door. Whether it’s a custom made candle or a blend of your favorite essential oils, tapping the sense of smell can totally transform a living space to feel more energized and uplifting.

Celebrate Sentimental Items

A luxurious home is often filled with high-end furniture and stylish décor, but don’t forget to find a place for your sentimental items. You’ll always have a deeper connection to objects that are tied to experiences and memories than those that are bought in a store, which is why it’s comforting to put them on display around the house.