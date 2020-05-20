Welcoming New Agents Virtually

Launch new recruits to your company with maximum personal and professional impact



When welcoming new agents to your office—whether newly licensed agents or recruited co-brokes—brokers and managers should remember this quote: “You never get a second chance to make a good first impression.” Attributed to Will Rogers, this maxim is an ever-applicable truth, and it is an especially important one while social distancing practices are in place.

Embracing new agents with a purposeful plan will provide multiple benefits. First, the agents will immediately feel a part of your company, which is so important during a time of career change. Second, you will raise their enthusiasm for their new role, spurring them to increased activity. Lastly, your actions will include tools and materials to share with their sphere to increase their profile and immediately attract new buyers and sellers.

For maximum impact with new agents, add the following items to your on-boarding checklist:

Immediate functionality: The first and possibly most important step to welcoming a new agent is to immediately give them the ability to do business. Nothing deflates a new agent’s enthusiasm more than not being able to function properly, so the moment that they are licensed with your company, give them a technical on-boarding guide. Have their email address enabled, activate their agent page on your company website, set up access to all of your company tools, and provide the agent with complete instructions on how to use all of these on their computers or mobile devices.

Branded Welcome Kit: Both you and the agent should be excited that they have joined your team, so show them your enthusiasm by sending them a welcome kit by overnight delivery ASAP to make them feel extra special! Include branded items such as a hat, coffee mug, note pads, etc., and have some of them branded both to your company and to the agent if you have had sufficient lead time. The point is to help them identify with your company right out of the gate. Also, don’t forget to include business cards, even if they will eventually customize them differently.

Digital Outreach: This includes outreach both by the company and by the agent. From the company, have templates ready to go announcing them internally to your office and company, as well as to the world through social media. For the agent, provide them with templates for Facebook and other social media posts, emails and personal letters letting their sphere know that they have joined your company. Consider funding a sponsored Facebook post to further promote their news. Also, provide your agents with a Digital Media Kit that includes company logos, phrases and other items that they can use to customize their own messages with company branding. Be sure that this kit includes templates for email signatures, too, including branding for the agent and company, as well as necessary legal disclaimers

Personal Touches: Round out your welcome process with some personal connections. Write a note. Make an extra phone call. Have your team or a company executive do the same. On top of all the other efforts the new agents see being made on their behalf, and in assistance of their success, receiving individual attention will reinforce their decision to join your company.

Again, all of this should occur immediately upon the new agent’s license becoming active with your company. This is pivotally important to maximize their functionality and demonstrate your support of their immediate success. So make your checklist, commit to implementing it with each new recruit, and use it both during this time of social distancing and beyond.

For a free webinar on “How to Leverage Social Media” in your real estate business, click here.

