Maintaining a Presence

REALTOR® Will Higgins’ fledgling years in the real estate business were off to a great start. But then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“Before this all happened, people were actually calling me to buy homes, and as a newer agent, that was a big deal,” laughs Higgins, a REALTOR® with Keller Williams Vision. “It’s typically me hunting folks down.”

With an undergraduate degree in business and an MBA in Marketing from Clark Atlanta University, Higgins spent the first 10 years of his career in logistics/transportation sales. His love for real estate started as an undergrad when his late grandfather gifted him a home. Shortly thereafter, he purchased another rental property and was soon hooked on real estate.

But two-and-a-half years into his career as a REALTOR®, Higgins, like most real estate professionals across the country, is facing a challenging scenario. Covering Los Angeles and San Bernardino County, as well as parts of Riverside County, at press time, he was navigating the impact the pandemic has had on market conditions and consumer confidence.

“There is currently a ton of uncertainty in the market,” explains Higgins. “There are still buyers out buying and sellers are still selling, but the uncertainty has caused a short-term pull-back in the specialty lending programs.”

To help Higgins further his successful real estate career—and now, to help sustain a critical presence with consumers—he turned to Homes.com, which caught his attention at the 2019 Keller Williams Family Reunion.

“I attended the KW Conference in my hometown of New Orleans last year. I met with a bunch of vendors, including a very animated gentleman from Homes.com,” recalls Higgins. “I signed on with Homes.com because I knew I needed an online presence, and they made it affordable to try.”

Higgins utilizes Homes.com’s City Sponsor program, which provides him with native ads that place him at the top of search results. The ads showcase both his listings and his personal branding, including his photo and contact information. When prospective buyers and sellers click on Higgins’ City Sponsor ads, they are brought to the landing page of his choosing.

As Higgins says, “This program helps to enforce my brand in the markets I wish to target.”

Aside from the specific benefits of being a City Sponsor, Higgins greatly appreciates two overall qualities associated with Homes.com: value and flexibility.

“The clean and elegant design of the Homes.com website really helps to showcase my listings and helps me reach people all over the country that show an interest in SoCal real estate,” says Higgins.

Maria Patterson is RISMedia’s executive editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to maria@rismedia.com.

