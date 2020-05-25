HomeSmart International Supports Agents and Communities as States Reopen

HomeSmart International continues to support real estate agents and their communities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic through its non-profit organization, HomeSmart Helps. Since stay-at-home orders were put into place, HomeSmart Helps has donated tens of thousands of dollars to businesses across the nation, as well as countless volunteer hours to residents in need.

“Giving back to the community is an important part of what we do here at HomeSmart,” said HomeSmart International Founder and CEO Matt Widdows. “Yes, we’re a company that serves our communities through real estate, but we also live in our communities. We want to see them thrive, and if we can help in any way, we will.”

Agents across the country have displayed many notable acts of kindness and monetary support through HomeSmart Helps including:

In Coachella Valley, Calif. HomeSmart agents continue to support residents who can no longer maintain their daily routine by running errands and delivering meals. “We wanted to let them know that during this time of the coronavirus if you have compromised health and you cannot get out to do your errands, we are here to help,” said HomeSmart real estate agent Kim Bloch.

Face masks were recently made and delivered to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department in Denver, Colo. to be donated to area hospitals and first responders lacking PPE. HomeSmart agent Aleta Antoinette spearheaded the effort by emailing an instructional YouTube video with a simple sewing pattern to the Heather Gardens Community. The group, now known as the Face Mask Warriors, has donated more than sixty masks and their effort is ongoing.

Small businesses and restaurants in Arizona that struggled to stay open got a $20,000 donation from HomeSmart Helps. Phoenix establishments including Bobby-Qs, Miracle Mile Deli and a Subway franchise used the funds to keep their doors open when the stay-at-home order was put into place in March. “It helps them at least survive,” said HomeSmart Broker Bobby Lieb. “Hopefully this is going to end soon where they can stay afloat and it takes care of their payroll.”

The financial boost helped carry all three restaurants through the shut down and on May 11, the restaurants were able to reopen.

Camille Victour, a HomeSmart broker in Albuquerque, is donating $250 out of her own sales to a local non-profit for every home she sells. “With the severe impact of the COVID-19 shutdown on our economy, I’m raising money for Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico,” said Victour. “Every dollar raised helps distribute five meals to hungry families in New Mexico.”

Additionally, agents in need of toiletries, non-perishable food, financial assistance or any other type of help can fill out the COVID-19 HomeSmart Agent Relief form and HomeSmart Helps will do what it can to support and provide aid.

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.