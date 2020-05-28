Inside Real Estate Launches CORE Video, Giving kvCORE Users Powerful New Video Messaging Tools Powered by BombBomb

Inside Real Estate, a trusted technology partner to over 200,000 top agents, teams and brokerages, announced the launch of CORE Video powered by BombBomb. Through an exclusive partnership, the launch provides users of Inside Real Estate’s flagship platform, kvCORE, access to the most powerful video messaging tools in the industry.

Every user of the kvCORE Platform will now receive a basic version of CORE Video at no cost, allowing users to communicate with leads and contacts via direct, engaging videos. Additionally, users can upgrade to CORE Video Premium providing the full suite of BombBomb video features, including video libraries, mass-sends, robust campaigns, full mobile app integration and the powerful Google Chrome video extension to be able to send video from anywhere – all seamlessly integrated into their kvCORE Platform.

“Helping to facilitate & build authentic relationships is what BombBomb is all about,” said Darin Dawson, BombBomb’s President and Co-Founder. “This unique partnership with Inside Real Estate and their kvCORE Platform represents an exciting opportunity for current and future users of BombBomb video to have even more effective and integrated experiences with their clients and empower their businesses with the use of video. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Video messaging has grown rapidly in popularity, with 81% of users reporting higher responses and engagement than any other communication medium. The addition of video messaging tools into the kvCORE Platform empowers users to engage and convert even more customers using the most effective, modern strategies directly from their kvCORE Platform and mobile app.

“CORE Video powered by BombBomb is a unique and powerful addition to our flagship platform, kvCORE, and the most integrated video solution on the market,” said Joe Skousen, President of Inside Real Estate. “We’ve always been committed to providing kvCORE users with the most effective tools to convert leads, nurture relationships and grow their business. The seamless integration of video messaging is a natural extension of that mission and there is no better partner to help support the initiative than the industry leader in video – BombBomb. We’re excited to see our kvCORE users leveraging video more seamlessly than ever before.”

CORE Video powered by BombBomb will be live for all kvCORE users in early June. Users looking to upgrade to CORE Video Premium can find it in the kvCORE Marketplace.

For more information, please visit www.insiderealestate.com.

