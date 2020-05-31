ALTA Announces CoreLogic Partnership With ALTA Registry

The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced today that CoreLogic Solutions, LLC, has partnered with the national ALTA Title & Settlement Agent Registry.

“We’re pleased that CoreLogic is including ALTA registry data in its Title and Closing Solution,” said Diane Tomb ALTA’s CEO. “We share a goal of improving the accuracy of title agent-related data and the emergence of the ALTA Registry as an effective and easy-to-use source of data and information comes at the perfect time to improve data-driven workflows for title professionals. The national ALTA Registry is a unique real estate utility created specifically for the mortgage industry and technology providers such as CoreLogic. For the first time, the industry has a single source of agent information and national identifier for each location in the form of the ALTA ID.”

ALTA launched the ALTA Registry in 2017 as the first national database of title insurance agents and settlement companies. In addition to contact information and branch locations for agents and title companies, each ALTA Registry listing also includes a title agent or real estate attorney’s unique seven-digit ALTA ID.

Content Square 1.

“CoreLogic understands the importance of mortgage lenders having easy access to necessary and accurate provider information,” says Michael Marino, principal, industry solutions, CoreLogic. “With our Title and Closing Solution connecting to the centralized ALTA Registry, lenders are able to quickly access robust verified vendor information which leads to more accurate and faster order assignment as well as reduced fraud potential. The integration provides benefits to title and settlement agents by allowing automated validation and updating of profile and underwriter information to be shared directly to lender partners. We are thrilled to be working with ALTA and the ALTA Registry as a provider of this comprehensive title data to the broader collateral industry.”

Learn more about the ALTA Registry by visiting www.altaidregistry.org.



For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.