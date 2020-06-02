Top 3 Ways to Be More Confident

As a real estate professional, it’s crucial to display confidence in your knowledge and capabilities. That’s why we talked to national real estate coach Sherri Johnson to learn her advice on how to exude confidence in real estate. Click this link to watch this insightful interview.

Key Takeaways

Don’t have time to watch the video? Here are a few key takeaways so that you can get the gist (although you will get the most information and value from watching the full interview).

Speak with conviction. First, Sherri shares advice on how to exude confidence as a new agent. She says it’s not always what you say, but how you say it. It’s important to speak with conviction no matter what, and remember that your goal is to build a client relationship based on trust and confidence. If you are a new agent and don’t know all the answers to your clients’ questions, you can confidently say, “I don’t know, but I’ll certainly find out and get back to you immediately.”

Be more assertive. Next, Sherri gives her thoughts on how to exude confidence as an experienced agent—without being too assertive. Some agents are afraid of being assertive because they don’t want to come across as obnoxious. However, Sherri advises that if you speak confidently and up your assertiveness just a little—by asking direct questions and letting people know you’re available—you can seize opportunities to increase your business without crossing that line. As Sherri puts it, “Opportunities aren’t lost, they go to somebody else,” meaning if you aren’t assertive enough, your potential client will just go elsewhere.

Confidence exudes more confidence. Finally, Sherri says, “Confidence exudes more confidence. The next thing you know, you’re building on your own successes, and you’re feeling more confident with every appointment and every new client that you come in contact with.”

