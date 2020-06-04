Still Time to Win: Refocus Your Business for Success in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented. With people spending more time indoors, their homes have been their castles. However, many people have also discovered that their home might be more of a sandcastle…and they need to move as soon as possible. Lots of families have now realized that they require more space to grow, or they want to relocate to a certain school district. Meanwhile, many millennials have used this time to reflect on their current living situation, concluding that right now may be the time to buy a home instead of continuing to rent. Whatever the reason, demand for homeownership isn’t going anywhere. That is why now is the perfect time to refocus your business and invest in real estate training so you can meet that demand with exceptional service.

Adjust Your Goals

The first step is to take stock of the business goals you set for 2020. Where are you at with each? Which can you still achieve? Remember, you may have to adjust the action steps, the scale of the goal or the timeline. For goals that can’t be achieved this year, make small edits. Perhaps you can push certain plans to next year, or break a large goal into two smaller ones. Evaluating and then making adjustments like this will help you realign your roadmap and set you on the path to greater success.

Go All-In With Service

Despite its many challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic has also brought people together through volunteer efforts and neighborhood initiatives. This is a time to support and serve others, so look for authentic and genuine ways to help your community and your clients. Can you send your clients electronic marketing materials or drop off a small appreciation gift? You may also consider hosting a virtual party to safely “gather” with your clients during this time. Of course, make sure to always follow best-practice safety guidelines and advice.

Make Time for Real Estate Training

Invest in your skills and you will be well-equipped to meet demand when the market begins to accelerate again. Take time to brush up on your real estate lead generation and business planning. By investing in yourself and your business, you will be in the best position possible to handle whatever challenges come your way in the future.

Real estate professionals need to get ready to do 12 months’ worth of business with the months left in the year. There is still time to achieve your goals this year, but it is going to require action, motivation and great real estate training. To get on track to success, check out The Pathway to Mastery™ — Essentials course, a comprehensive, in-depth real estate training program from Buffini & Company that is designed to help you master the fundamentals of great business.