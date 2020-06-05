4 Tips for Buying Waterfront Property

It’s easy to understand why waterfront property is so appealing to luxury homeowners. From breathtaking views to endless activities in the backyard, there are a multitude of benefits that attract a wide variety of buyers. For those who are interested in living on the water, here are a few things that you should keep in mind when looking at property.

Do Your Research

Quite simply, waterfront property is more complicated than your typical piece of land. Elevation, of course, is an especially important consideration to take into account to ensure that the house isn’t prone to flooding or, specifically for oceanfront property, rising sea levels. Property lines can also be a more complex issue, as some locations consider the shoreline to be public land. This is why it’s crucial to do your due diligence in order to avoid any unwelcome surprises.

Consider How You’ll Use It

Waterfront property can vary dramatically and so too can the lifestyle that it delivers. Some homeowners prioritize a sandy beach where they can soak up the sun, while others want a deep water dock to keep their yacht in the backyard or calm, protected waters for kayaking. If you find a home where you’ll want to add a dock, make sure it’s possible to get a permit beforehand.

Extra Costs

Living on the water is expensive. From flood insurance to pricey hurricane-proof windows, there are plenty of extra costs that come with the territory. Although a salty sea breeze is one of the perks of living on the ocean, it also takes a toll on the home and corrodes materials, which usually means extra upkeep and maintenance costs.

Work With a Waterfront Specialist

Navigating the complexities of waterfront homes can be daunting. It’s certainly important to do your own research, but as they say, you don’t know what you don’t know. For this reason, the best resource you can have is a real estate agent who specializes in local waterfront property. Someone who is familiar with both the land and regulations will be the best advocate to have in your corner when searching for the perfect new home on the water.