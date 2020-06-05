Rearranging Furniture Could Help You Use Space More Effectively and Give You a Mental Boost

People often arrange furniture when they move into a home, get used to a particular layout and give little thought to it afterward. Rearranging your furniture could help you figure out a better way to use space in your house, get rid of things you don’t need or want, improve your family’s health and feel happier.

Make Better Use of Available Space

Consider what you like and don’t like about the way your furniture is currently arranged. Maybe you don’t have as much light as you need in one area, or perhaps a room tends to accumulate clutter. Rearranging furniture could help you figure out how to solve those problems so the rooms in your home could be more functional and comfortable. It might even make small spaces feel bigger.

It’s easy to accumulate clutter, especially if you have lived in your home for several years or decades. Rearranging furniture would force you to go through your belongings and figure out what to keep and what to get rid of. You might discover some things that you had misplaced and forgotten about long ago and decide to use them to decorate your home. You could donate unwanted items so they could provide joy to others and so you could free yourself from the mental weight of looking at clutter and creating more space.

Make Your Home Healthier

Rearranging furniture might help your family’s health. When furniture sits in the same spot for a long period of time, dirt, dust and allergens can accumulate under and behind it. Moving furniture around would force you to do some cleaning, which could improve indoor air quality.

Make Your Furniture and Flooring Last Longer

Sunlight can cause furniture upholstery to fade. Changing the locations of furniture could allow sunlight to affect an entire piece equally so one side wouldn’t be a different shade than another.

Leaving furniture in one place for a long time can leave dents in the carpet. Rearranging could help the carpet wear more evenly. Moving furniture might alter traffic patterns in your home, help you avoid wearing out one part of the flooring faster than others and make the flooring material last longer.

Feel Better Emotionally

Boredom and clutter can make you feel stressed out and even depressed. Rearranging furniture and getting rid of clutter could help you figure out what was truly important to you.

Changing your environment could make you feel productive and could give you a sense of accomplishment and an energy boost. Making better use of your space could create a sense of peace and harmony.

Feeling like you’re stuck in a rut in one part of your life can affect your mood and outlook when it comes to other areas. Shaking things up a bit by rearranging your furniture might spur you to consider new possibilities in other aspects of your life.