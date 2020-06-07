Broker Public Portal With Homesnap Provides Tools to Keep Your Agents Productive During Challenging Times

Every brokerage is working hard to help their agents during this challenging time, and one of the best ways to do this is through training and resources that empower them to be productive real estate professionals. One key tool in your tool chest is the Broker Public Portal (BPP) with Homesnap. This program is a tangible way to demonstrate to your agents that you care about them and are focused on helping them succeed when the market roars back.

As a broker, you have a remarkable opportunity to help your agents get their share of the two million-plus free leads that BPP with Homesnap delivers every year. And, they will be thrilled to learn they can reach 33 million consumers without spending a dime.

It’s also easy to provide your agents with a branded version of Homesnap Pro—a top-rated real estate mobile app. They can invite their entire sphere to join them on Homesnap with a couple of taps to connect and engage instantly.

Lots of Opportunities

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® is a supporter of Broker Public Portal with Homesnap. BPP with Homesnap has created a nationwide marketing network that connects more than one million agents to generate powerful listing exposure, leads and referrals.

Brokerages can use BPP with Homesnap as both a recruiting and retention tool. With broker branding, you can gain an advantage in the strategic adoption and promotion of the program to maximize its benefits for your agents and their customers.

Brokers are currently in a unique position to teach their agents how to leverage these tools, and agents are eager to explore how to embrace new marketing techniques that support virtual selling. In your training, show agents why Homesnap is so popular with consumers and agents—and demonstrate how they can turn it into a powerful tool for marketing and lead generation.

Celebrate Tech Success

Celebrate each step toward client engagement to lead your agents down the path to much greater success. Celebrate those agents who have invited all of their clients to join them on Homesnap. Celebrate the leads that come through Homesnap. Remember, it’s not just securing the listing or selling the property that matters.

Teach your agents how to incorporate the power of a nationwide marketing network into their listing presentations. Show them how to take credit for the activity generated through Homesnap. It’s as simple as downloading the app to expose their listings for free to the 33 million consumers who have registered on Homesnap.

When your agents know you are doing everything in your power to help them succeed, it creates a stronger bond with your organization, a better culture in your office and greater retention against aggressive competitors. Start using a powerful tool that continuously connects your agents and their clients: Broker Public Portal with Homesnap.