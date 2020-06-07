Weiler International Announces Program Launch Changing Financial Stories and Transforming Businesses Impacted by Disruption

Our world is filled with disruption, from virus-driven quarantines to 500-year storms to industry-wide changes. Starting this month, small business owners and real estate agents will have a new resource available to identify innovative ways to crisis manage their business when struggling to keep it afloat. With millions of businesses negatively impacted by the recent global crisis, the team at Weiler International continues to demonstrate the breadth of its leadership on a global scale, serving clients primarily in the heavily impacted real estate and construction sectors.

The four-step program allows business owners and real estate agents to find practical and actionable advice in an easy-to-follow format allowing for financial stabilization and business transformation while making an honest assessment of the current state of business. By finding out what’s working, what’s not and what’s next with a step-by-step approach, it helps businesses crisis manage and build business resilience in a sustainable way.

Marion Weiler, senior business management executive, and principal at Weiler International, positions the online program rollout as an initial step to a continuing effort to support business owners who are looking for guidance and solutions.

Weiler said, “We developed this program specifically for business owners who are in transition or in crisis mode and are looking for ways to transform their financial story and find viable solutions for a sustainable business future.” Weiler continues, “Even well-known firms find themselves in a less than desirable situation having to address current challenges through effective cost management, organizational optimization and sustainable planning. By making an honest assessment of the current state of their business, then developing new strategies alongside a reliable and independent business partner as they rethink the model they’ve developed, businesses discover what’s working, what’s not and what’s next. We are invested in our clients’ success and committed to be a reliable business partner.”

This is the first of several program developments and rollouts this year that will introduce a continuous support system that will transition businesses from near-collapse to sustainable business optimization and transformation.

Source: Weiler International

