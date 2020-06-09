Statement of Dr. Mark A. Calabria, FHFA Director, Before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs

Dr. Mark A. Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), recently released the testimony provided to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

“Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has acted swiftly and prudently to respond to COVID-19. We continue to update our policies as the challenges facing renters, borrowers and market participants evolve,” said Calabria. “We have worked in close partnership with FHA and Ginnie Mae in developing many of our policies. I want to thank Secretary Carson, HUD Deputy Secretary Montgomery and Acting Ginnie Mae President Seth Appleton for their partnership and leadership.”

Calabria’s statement covered the following topics:

– FHFA’s Actions to Protect Agency Workforce and Maintain Mission Focus

– FHFA’s Strong Research Capabilities Are Key to Agency’s Data Driven Policymaking

– FHFA’s Policy Response: Supporting Borrowers and Renters

– FHFA’s Policy Response: Ensuring the Proper Functioning of the Mortgage Market

– Assessing FHFA’s Policy Response: The State of the Market Today

– Looking Ahead: The Urgent Need to Build Capital at the Enterprises and Advance Housing Finance Reform

For more information, and to read the entire statement, visit www.fhfa.gov.