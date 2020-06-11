4 Ways to Next-Level Your Business in This New Reality

Business as usual in this new real estate reality is out the window, and that’s thrown most real estate professionals for a loop—a big one, but not an insurmountable one. Real estate agents are resilient by nature, and this virus has hit hard in the communities we serve. It’s up to us to serve in a bigger way than ever before.

So, what can you do right now to make a difference for yourself and your communities?

1. Communicate. Forward-thinking agents are making it their mission to communicate with their sphere, and farm in unique and creative ways. From food trucks to sidewalk art festivals to old-fashioned phone calls just checking in with people, now is the time to let people know you are a resource that cares.

Content Square 1.

2. Educate. I’m on a call with education directors every week, and they are amazing. They, along with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), are doing a great job of making training a priority for agents. Every week, I hear from our members about the new designation they are earning or the new skill they are mastering during this time. That’s using time and resources wisely.

3. Embrace technology. Virtual tours, listing appointments and open houses aren’t going away. Will this type of technology replace in-person service in the future? No. But having the tools and skills to list and sell homes in any environment will help you lead in your market. Don’t fear it, but rather, step into it.

4. Quit flying solo. Agents are “independent” contractors with an entrepreneurial spirit and gift for connection. Put both of those attributes to work by connecting with a group of like-minded professionals so that no one has to do all the heavy lifting while navigating these times. Our weekly Power Agent calls provide the insights, information, strategies and inspiration that help everyone have “light bulb” moments that make a difference in how they face their days and weeks, as well as their business.

Content Square 2.

I am continually amazed at the resilience of real estate professionals. Think about how many questions you have right now, then consider how much confusion is out there for buyers and sellers. We are needed more than ever as trusted resources. This is your time to show the people in your communities that you’ve got this, you’re here for them and you can help.

We are here for all of you in the same way. Need help navigating the challenges of selling homes in this new real estate reality? Contact us today.

Darryl Davis has spoken to, trained and coached more than 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe. He is a best-selling author for McGraw-Hill Publishing, and his book, “How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate,” tops Amazon’s charts for most sold book to real estate agents. He is the founder of the Next Level® real estate training system The Power Program®, which has proven to help agents double their production over their previous year. Davis earned the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation, held by less than 2 percent of all speakers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.thepowerprogram.com.

