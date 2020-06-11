Who You Need to Let Know Your Address Changed

Do you know you’re going to be buying or selling a home in the near future? Maybe you are moving out of mom and dad’s for the first time? Whatever the case may be, you’re going to want to know not only how to change your address with the post office, but also who should be notified of your move. There are organizations you need to notify of an address change if you don’t want to run into problems.

Some should have been completed before the move, but others can be left until later. Even when you have unpacked the last of the moving boxes, there are things you might still need to do.

Let’s run through who to notify you’re moving, in case you’ve missed some.

Content Square 1.

Government Services



USPS

One of the most essential organizations to notify of address change is going to be the United States Postal Service. They will make sure that your mail is redirected to your new home and for only around a dollar. The fee is just for an identity check to make sure you are who you claim to be.

There are online services that will charge you a lot more to do this, but if you go directly to the USPS site, the service is very cheap and relatively straightforward. You can also change your address at any of their post offices.

DMV

While the idea of visiting the Department of Motor Vehicles will naturally put you off, you must remember to update your address details with them. There could be legal issues if you fail to update them after moving home.

Content Square 2.

Fortunately, most states now allow you to change your address online, allowing you to avoid waiting in line at your local DMV. If you have ever been to the DMV before then you know exactly what I am talking about. It can be a horror show trying to get anything done given the long waiting times.

Voter Registration

If you want the chance to have a say in who runs the country or the state, you need to update your address with voter registration. This can normally be done online. You can also go to your local town hall and they should be able to take care of this for you.

Social Security

If you receive Medicare or Social Security benefits, you will want to make sure your address with the Social Security Administration is current. You should be able to notify them of your address change on their website.

Content Square 3.

IRS

The IRS will have to be notified of your change of address. To do this, you can download form 8822 from their site to print and fill out. The Internal Revenue Service is one of the most vital parties to let know you are moving. Don’t forget this one or you could find yourself getting essential documents late and end up with a penalty. The reference at Maximum Real Estate Exposure provides additional important entities to notify as well.



Utilities



Water, Gas, and Electricity

If you expect to have these essential services working in your new home when you need them, you’ll want to notify them in advance of your moving date. Before you move, make sure you check how much notice your providers need to switch you over.

Internet, Phone, and Cable

You might use the same provider for all three of these services, which will make things a little easier, but you will likely be able to change your address online anyway.

Financial Services



Banks

You shouldn’t forget to update your bank and other financial businesses you have accounts with. Notify your credit card issuer and any investment services you use. You don’t want sensitive financial documents to go missing when they are mailed to the wrong address.

Loans

When you have outstanding loans, the lenders will want to know you have changed your address. Don’t forget old student loans or lenders which have provided cash advances. Financial institutions are some of the most critical parties to notify of your address change.

Accountants

If you use an accountant or tax advisor let them know you have moved. Tax season may be some time away, but you don’t want to miss this one out. You will want to keep your lawyer updated with your new address as well.

Insurance



Health

You will need to contact your health insurer to keep them informed of your move. Don’t forget to contact providers of dental and life insurance, as well as your dentist and physician.

Vehicle Coverage

Your car insurance provider will need to know about your move. They may want to charge you more if you have moved to a different area, some states require additional liability insurance, for example.

Other Businesses



Employment

Your employer will need to know that you have a new address. They need to make sure their records are up to date with your information.

Online Retailers

If you regularly order online, make sure you update your address before you next click the buy now button. You don’t want the hassle of realizing that you’ve just ordered something to be sent to your old address.

Update your information with streaming services and payment providers as well. Though they don’t often mail things to you, they do need to be updated.

Retail Clubs

Are you a member of Costco or Sam’s Club? Let them know about your move if you are. Don’t forget things like gym memberships, even if you haven’t been since January.

Subscriptions

If you have magazines or subscription boxes delivered, you are going to need to update these at the right time to avoid them going to the wrong address.

These are the main organizations you need to update, but you might have more. If you have pets, do you need to notify your veterinarian? If you are a member of a religious institution, they will need to be updated; the same goes for charities and clubs you are involved with.

Final Thoughts on Who to Let Know Your Address Changed

Without a doubt, one of the most important exercises when moving is to not only get your address changed with the post office, but to let all essential people and businesses in your life know as well. It takes some time to get this done so make sure it is a priority when your plans are 100-percent set in stone.

There are times where some folks will have a change of plans and will need to know how to update or cancel their change of address. While the chances of this happening are smaller, it is essential information to know in case you’re in that circumstance.

We all know moving can be an extremely stressful time when it’s easy for mistakes to be made. Do your best to plan ahead to increase your chances of a smooth move.