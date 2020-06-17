The Right Way to Pack Dishes and Glassware When Moving

So, you’ve purchased a new home and moving day is right around the corner. As you start your packing journey, it’s important to keep your dishes and glassware safe. Since these are more delicate and easily breakable, simply piling them into a box is not an option. Here are a few tips for packing up your dishes and glasses for a safe and secure move.

Choose the Right Packing Materials

Though any cardboard box can be used to pack your glassware, dish barrels are available as a safer option. Made of stronger, thicker cardboard, these boxes were created with your kitchen in mind. Spending a little more to keep your valuables safe may be worth it. In addition to your boxes, you will need plenty of packing paper. In fact, there can never be too much packing paper when it comes to safe travel of delicate glassware.

Create a Soft Bed of Paper

Once you have your packing materials ready, the first thing you want to do is create a six inch cushion at the bottom of each box for the dishes to rest on. Don’t be shy with the packing paper. For an even safer ride, crumple up the paper to provide a shock-absorbing space that will keep your dishes safe, even when you hit a bump in your car or moving truck.

Use a Smart Wrapping Method

There are different methods of wrapping for each type of dish and glassware item in your kitchen. For glasses, the roll and tuck method is best. Lay out two to three sheets of packing paper with a glass laid on top of it on its side. Roll up the paper with the glass and tuck the extra into the open side of the glass. This ensures protection on only to the outside of the glass, but also provides extra shock-absorption inside. For plates—again, don’t be shy with the packing paper—lay out two to three layers of packing paper. Place the dish in the center of the paper and wrap from bottom to top. Ensure you are wrapping each piece in multiple layers for added protection.

Pack by Weight

Once each of your pieces is wrapped, you can start packing up your boxes or barrels. Always pack each box with the heaviest and sturdiest items on the bottom. For example, serving trays and heavy glasses can go in first, with more delicate pieces, like wine glasses, on top. Add extra packing paper in between each layer or item for an added barrier. The key here is to use lots of packing materials on the bottom and top of the box, as well as in between each item, for maximum support.

Ensure that each and every box of dishes and glassware is filled to the top, with an additional layer of paper, before closing. By following these packing tips, you can arrive at your new home knowing that your dishes, china, glassware and other breakable items are safe, sound and in perfect condition.