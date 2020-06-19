4 Types of High-End Neighborhoods You’ll Find in a City

Navigating the luxury real estate market in a city can be overwhelming. There are many factors to consider, however, the first step is usually finding the right neighborhood for you and your family. From walkability to general ambience, each area has its own unique benefits to choose from. While every city is different, here are four types of desirable neighborhoods that you’re likely to come across wherever you’re looking for your next home.

Central Business District

The quintessential downtown area, or urban core, central business districts are perfect for those who thrive on the energy of the city. You’re sure to benefit from an easy work commute and have endless restaurants and nightlife within close proximity. These neighborhoods are often among the most sought-after because they’re located right in the heart of the city.

Historic Districts

Not to be overlooked are a city’s historic districts, where the grand homes of yesteryear have been lovingly maintained through the ages. These neighborhoods tend to be quieter and have a more residential feel than the central business district, even though they might only be a short walk away. For many luxury buyers, purchasing a home in a historic district comes with peace of mind because the value in these neighborhoods has stood the test of time.

Newly Developed

As cities grow, there are always new neighborhoods popping up that are designed to appeal to high-end buyers. Areas that were once home to factories or warehouses, for example, are completely reimagined with luxury buildings that leave nothing to be desired and have a vibrant energy about them.

Revitalized Neighborhoods

Every city has this neighborhood, one that’s now home to the best restaurants and art galleries in the city. Revitalized areas seem to have a little bit of everything, with newly restored homes that recall the neighborhood’s history, as well as a buzzing excitement for the future.