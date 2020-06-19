How to Find a Home With the Right Workspace

If there’s one home feature that’s increasingly in demand, it’s the home office. High-end buyers are prioritizing an adequate space where they can work remotely, however, what that entails exactly can vary quite a bit. Everyone has different requirements and work habits, so it’s important to find a home with an office that suits your specific needs. Here are a few different types of workspaces that you’re likely to find in luxury homes.

Traditional Study

A study likely conjures up images of a wood-paneled room with built-in bookshelves, a large desk and maybe even a fireplace. While it might not have this exact aesthetic all the time, a traditional study will always be appealing to luxury homeowners who want a secluded area where they can get work done without being distracted.

Work Station

You might not necessarily need your own designated room to use as an office. For example, in a home with an open layout, it’s quite common to find a work station that’s designed within a multi-purpose area. All it really takes is a quiet alcove in the living room with enough space for an adequate desk, but this can be a challenge for those who have little ones running around the house. Nonetheless, if you’re the type who prefers to have some activity around them while working, this can be an excellent option.

Separate Studio

Some people just need to get out of the house in order to feel like they’re going to work. If this sounds like you, then you’ll want to look for a home with a separate structure that you can use as your office or studio. Whether it’s a guesthouse, annex or in-law suite above the garage, you’ll have a work area with enough space for everything you’ll need throughout the day, such as a comfortable sitting area, kitchenette and en suite bathroom.