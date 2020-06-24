The End of Open Floor Plans? Zillow Survey Shows Possible Change in Home Trends

When the coronavirus pandemic forced residents across the U.S. to stay home, things changed. Houses went from being more permanent fixtures of everyday life, becoming schools, gyms, playgrounds, offices, and more as people spent more time at home.

According to a new Zillow report, home builders predict the virus could change housing trends as consumers demand more privacy and space. So where does that leave open floor plans? In a recent survey by Zillow and The Harris Poll, 27 percent said they would consider moving to a home with more rooms after spending more time at home because of coronavirus orders.

“Open floor plans are changing. People are feeling like they need more privacy, so we’ll see more doors—especially for home offices—more insulation for noise control, and separate spaces to keep the kids busy while parents work,” said Katie Detwiler, vice president of marketing at Berks Homes, for the report. “More people will work from home in the future—period. There will need to be space and privacy to accommodate that.”

What specifically might change? According to Zillow Design Expert Kerrie Kelly, the industry could see more features like barn doors, as they provide privacy while preserving an open space. In addition, Berks Home predicts there will be more of a focus on areas that “keep germs away,” according to the report, such as mud rooms, garages and double masters or ensuite guest bathrooms with touchless faucets, bidets and self-cleaning toilets.

“Touchless faucets and bidets are only the beginning,” Kelly said. “Just wait until the floor tile takes your temperature and the bathroom mirror checks your vitals. Exciting new products are on the horizon when it comes to keeping a clean, safe and healthy home.”



