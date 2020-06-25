RISMediaâ€™s Newsmakers: Spotlight on the Trailblazers

Throughout the year, RISMedia is honoring some 300 real estate professionals as RISMediaâ€™s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers. Each of these individualsâ€”separated into eight categoriesâ€”was either nominated by you, the RISMedia reader, or chosen by our editors.

These categories include Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters.

Newsmakers are honored for their newsworthy contributions within their own communities or the industry as a whole. They have dedicated their lives to a better real estate process.

As we celebrate the Trailblazers success stories, we celebrate â€˜agents of change.â€™ From keeping pace with innovation, to new technologies, data analytics, and more, we celebrate our Trailblazers for their contributions to moving the industry forward through their dedication to improving industry and agent-client relationships in innumerable ways.

View this yearâ€™s honorees for Newsmakers Trailblazers in the video above.

