How to Approach In-Person Showings as Business Ramps up Post-Shutdown

As many states enter Phase 2 and 3 of reopening, many are predicting that a surge of listings will come to the market. During the shutdown, many people pulled their homes from the market, and so it’s only natural to see now as a more opportune time to get top dollar.

With this in mind, how are you going to handle the influx of activity and possible interest in showings? Here are a few steps you should take before offering in-person showings to clients:

Check local and statewide executive orders. Of course, the most important step you need to take before allowing clients to see properties in person is to first be sure that it’s permitted. Look up your state’s executive orders and any guidance put out by your local government to see when you can resume in-person showings. Also, check to see if there are any specific requirements that you need to adhere to when conducting a showing.

Help motivated clients narrow down their search. As we’re still in the midst of the pandemic, with some states seeing spikes in cases, it may be wise to only show clients a handful of properties. Before you show anyone a property, it’s your responsibility to help narrow the search down to only two or three homes for them. You can do this through a wider array of photos, virtual showings, as well as other technology, such as Google Maps, to describe the neighborhood a home is in.

Come up with clear guidelines for clients. When you’re finally ready to give your first in-person showing again, be sure that you have written down clear guidelines for how they should go. Are masks required? Should your clients wait in their car until you’ve arrived? Make sure you’re up to date on government guidance, as well as your own guidelines, and provide this information to clients before a showing.

Agents, what are some steps you’re taking to ensure that your clients are safe during in-person showings?