Kristen Normile Named Executive Director of Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund

Howard W. “Hoddy” Hanna, III announced a new Executive Director for the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund, Kristen Normile. The search for a new candidate began in fall of 2019 and concluded this spring with a unanimous vote by the Board of Directors for the Children’s Free Care Fund.

Kristen Normile has been employed at Howard Hanna for the past seven years as the Regional Administrative Assistant for the Pennsylvania Southwest region. Normile’s prior 501(c)(3) fundraising experience, her organizational skills, and her comprehensive plan to serve Howard Hanna’s offices, managers and agents in their fundraising efforts will combine in this position.

In total, the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund has raised more than $16.5 million. Last year, the Free Care Fund campaign raised over $1 million for the fifth consecutive year. The $1,039,234 raised in 2019 goes directly to lifesaving medical care for children in Howard Hanna’s regions, as well as programs that support children and families in need. The Children’s Free Care Fund assures that children never be denied the best medical care available, whether helping families without insurance afford care for their children or to fund cutting-edge care that insurance may not cover.

Content Square 1.

“The Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund is our signature fundraising initiative each year, and we are so proud of the number of children and families we have been able to help over the last two decades. We are confident that Kristen will manage, nurture, and energize our annual campaign going forward,” said Hanna. He added, “I would also like to thank Debbie Donahue, the former Director, for her six years of service managing the initiative.”

“I am so excited to be given this opportunity. Year after year, I have seen how dedicated our amazing Howard Hanna family is to helping children and their families through the Children’s Free Care Fund. I look forward to working with everyone to continue the great legacy of our Choo Choo Chow Chows, meeting the challenges of fundraising in our ‘new normal,’ and creating new ways to grow our reach and our success to benefit children in need,” said Normile.

To learn more about the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund, visit HannaFreeCareFund.com, or email Kristen Normile at KristenNormile@HowardHanna.com.

