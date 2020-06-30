4 Home Features Urban Dog Owners Should Look For

If you’re looking for a new city home that your pups are sure to love, keep an eye out for these features.

Fenced-In Backyard

A fenced-in backyard in the city provides a safe and convenient space for your dog at all times of the day.

Dog-Friendly Neighborhood

A nearby park where you can go on walks and play fetch is a major benefit for dogs that need plenty of daily exercise.

Nearby Pet Services

A good vet that you can trust and a groomer who can keep your pets looking and smelling their best are services you want to have close by.

Friendly Building Policies

Of course, if you’re moving to an apartment building, you’ll have to make sure that it’s pet-friendly.