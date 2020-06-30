Are Your Agents Taking Advantage of the Right Tools, Right Now?

NAR PULSE—In this uncertain time, NAR’s Right Tools, Right Now program has made a sweeping selection of resources available for FREE or at reduced cost for members, including offers on finance, technology, skill-building toolkits and more to help boost business. See the latest offers here.

Save Time, Money and Stay Safe With Members TeleHealthSM

NAR has worked to ensure that REALTORS® may continue to access virtual healthcare from Members TeleHealthSM for just $7/month (a 50 percent savings). As an additional benefit, the prior activation fee has also been waived. Learn more here.

View NAR’s Latest REALTOR® Safety Webinar

In this free REALTOR® Safety webinar from the National Association of REALTORS®, Carl Carter, Jr., REALTOR® and founder of the Beverly Carter Foundation, shares the importance of following safety protocols and best practices while working in the real estate industry. Watch the recording and view other archived safety webinars here.