Home Protection Plans Bring a Measure of Comfort in an Uncertain World

Regina Coia, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, got her start in the industry in an interesting way. While attending Villanova University, she worked as a server at a country club in the property’s main dining room. When she noticed that the male servers were making large sums in tips in the Men’s-Only room at the club—where only men were allowed to serve—while women only made the standard 18 percent, she appealed to her boss.

He agreed that there was no valid reason to preclude her from serving there, and arranged for her to become the first female server in what was known as the Plymouth Room. She thrived in the new setting and, after about a week, one member approached her and asked if she wanted to sell real estate part-time.

That was 1986, and that same drive has helped Coia shine in each new role she has taken on in the real estate industry, catapulting her through successful tenures at Coldwell Banker and now Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Finding opportunities and capitalizing on them is the name of the game for real estate professionals like Coia who are looking to stand out from the competition. And thanks to a longstanding partnership with Cinch Home Services (formerly HMS National), Coia’s agents can do just that by offering their buyers and sellers superior home protection plans to help control the costs of appliance and system breakdowns.

“When I joined the brokerage in 2017, Cinch was one of our three providers,” says Coia. “As we were looking to increase our home warranty sales for risk mitigation and client peace of mind, I found it cumbersome for our agents to have to articulate the value proposition of multiple companies, so I polled our leadership team as to which company they felt would best serve our needs as a single provider company-wide.”

The answer was clear: Cinch Home Services. Now, with two years of experience working solely with Cinch, Coia says that she and her team are still thrilled with the level of service they receive from the Cinch team every day.

Drilling down even further, Coia points to Account Executive Jonathan Stroud as a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to the success of the partnership over the years. “Our agents have incredibly high regard for Jonathan and enjoy working with him,” explains Coia.

“He has been a delight,” adds Coia, who can’t say enough about his prompt and professional communications. “He has always been appreciative of Homesale Realty’s relationship with Cinch.”

But the benefits associated with working with Cinch don’t end there. In fact, according to Coia, the biggest benefits center around the leadership team that’s in place—as well as the easy claim-filing process. Another huge advantage is that they’re working with a single provider who is committed to making homeownership as easy as possible.

Additionally, Coia notes the importance of the peace of mind Cinch’s products provide her company’s clients. “If one of our selling clients elects to purchase a one-year home warranty for the buyer of their home, they receive a complimentary warranty during the listing period,” she says.

With all the uncertainty in the real estate market—and the world—right now, it’s more important than ever to hold onto the little things that bring us and our loved ones comfort. Being able to offer Cinch’s superior home protection plans is more vital than ever before as real estate professionals work to protect their client’s biggest investment.

