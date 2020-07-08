4 Reasons to Install a Smart Irrigation System

A beautifully maintained lawn provides more than just curb appeal. It’s a place to run around and play games with the family, gather for a backyard barbecue or simply lie in the grass and gaze at the clouds. While automatic sprinklers can make it considerably easier to care for your yard, these days there are more high-tech options available that go above and beyond when it comes to keeping your lawn looking its best. Here are just a few reasons why a state-of-the-art smart irrigation system is worth installing.

Weather Responsive

A standard irrigation system has a set schedule that it will stick to rain or shine, literally. After a heavy downpour, however, the last thing your yard needs is more water. A smart system will receive local weather data and adjust the watering schedule accordingly, so you won’t have to worry about manually updating the schedule during a drought or after a rainstorm.

Reduce Water Consumption

As a result of being weather responsive, smart sprinklers can reduce your water consumption, making them an eco-friendly option that will lower your monthly bill. Furthermore, by ensuring that your yard receives just the right amount of water, you can expect to have a healthier lawn. This is significant because damaged grass will often require more water to recover.

Mobile Control

If you do need to make manual updates to your lawn’s watering schedule, smart systems can easily be controlled through an app on your smartphone. Whether you’re in the backyard or traveling hundreds of miles away, you can make adjustments from wherever you are and receive real-time notifications.

Easy Installation

Although these systems are complex, they’re incredibly simple to install. In fact, it’s usually as easy as purchasing a smart controller that’s compatible with your current irrigation system. Once that’s done, you can enjoy the benefits of having a beautiful yard that requires minimal maintenance.