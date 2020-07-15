Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Announces 21st Annual Backpack Challenge

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty announced its 21st Annual Backpack Challenge.

The Northeast Florida real estate firm is collecting new backpacks and school supplies for local children at area Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty offices through August 3, 2020.

“Words cannot express how much we appreciate the numerous donations and generous support we receive from our team members and the community during The Backpack Challenge, especially during this unprecedented time,” said President and CEO Christy Budnick. “This school year is going to be different for many children but beginning the school year with a new backpack filled with supplies makes a difference in the lives of children living in our communities, and this effort helps us accomplish that goal.”

Last year, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty collected and donated more than 1,177 backpacks filled with school supplies for local children during the 20th Annual Backpack Challenge.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is collecting new backpacks and school supplies for students, kindergarten through grade 12. Backpacks and school supplies may be dropped off at the following locations:

– Home Office – 4190 Belfort Road, Suite 475, Jacksonville

– Avondale/Ortega/San Marco – 3627 St. Johns Ave., Jacksonville

– Beaches/Intracoastal West – 375-1 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach

– Fleming Island/Orange Park – 3535 Highway 17, Suite 10, Fleming Island

– Mandarin/St. Johns – 11576 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

– Ponte Vedra/Nocatee – 333 Village Main St., Suite 670, Ponte Vedra Beach

– St. Augustine – 112 Sea Grove Main St., Suite 210, St. Augustine Beach

Mesh and clear backpacks are greatly appreciated since some schools have adopted a clear bag policy. A list of recommended school supplies by grade level is available at FloridaNetworkRealty.com/Backpack.

For more information, please visit www.floridanetworkrealty.com.

