4 Features of a Great Multi-Generational Home

Multi-generational living spaces are seeing an increase in demand. Here are four features that lend themselves to multi-generational living.

Separate Living Areas

Whether it’s a fully-equipped guesthouse or an in-law suite with a kitchenette, multi-generational living is much easier with separate living areas.

Flex-Spaces

A versatile layout that can be adapted to meet a variety of needs is always appreciated. A flex-space allows you to get the most out of your home.

Two Master Suites

If you don’t need an entire separate dwelling, this feature can make a huge difference.

Adjoining Units

For city dwellers, one popular solution is to purchase adjoining units in a building and knock down the shared wall.