Adapting for Success

The coronavirus has altered our “normal” routines. How we work, learn, gather and socialize have all changed. [At press time], restaurants have modified their hours or temporarily shut their doors, sports have been canceled, schools have closed and travel has been curtailed. Most businesses have been forced to change the way they serve their customers as they practice physical and social distancing.

The real estate vertical faces obstacles and challenges that must be overcome as well. The greatest concern for most sales associates and brokers, at least initially, is how long will this change last? It’s important to consider what steps need to be taken to adjust to these new market conditions. How can you be creative in your sales and marketing efforts to stand out among the competition while creating a clear message for your existing base and prospects on your specific policies that address safety protocols regarding the virus?

Adapt to the Marketplace

In the current environment, don’t plan too far out, as federal and state government policies are fluid and changing often. Conduct frequent virtual meetings or conference calls with your agents. Start with creating plans for the next few weeks, then the next month. However, be willing to adapt and transition to new decisions and strategies as this crisis evolves and eventually slows or ends.

Use your contact lists to constantly update and enhance your social media presence while keeping your customers and prospects informed. Create email newsletters to share with your sphere of influence that highlight the current conditions and address the issues that are resonating within your community. Communicate your ability to help and highlight the services you provide.

Go back to the foundation that was set at the beginning of 2020 and see what changes can be made to fit the current landscape. Not all clients may be ready to buy or sell, but they may be ready to begin prepping their homes. Be a guide and a resource by providing them with ideas as to what updates have the best return on investment.

Think About Digital Presence

Now is an ideal opportunity to invest your free time into improving your messaging and services. It is important to be consistent and recognizable across all websites and social media channels. Create a list of priorities and technology platforms that can help produce revenue or secure new business. Consider using resources like Cole Information to access the largest database of individuals in your community to expand your marketing message and create new listing opportunities.

Keep on Prospecting

Hyperlocal marketing has always been a concept we have encouraged, and it is even more relevant in the current landscape. Marketing to a specific demographic or localized area based on trigger events, such as new and sold listings or open houses, is an ideal way to become a recognized name in your community. Creating multiple touchpoints in a neighborhood so that when a client is ready to move it’s your name they remember should be a driving objective on how to not only document your goals, but achieve them.

Although the national landscape has changed, it doesn’t mean you should wait for clients to come and find you. With Cole Information’s technology platform, agents and brokers can get the data they need to grow their sphere of influence, deliver high-quality leads, close more transactions and generate more commission revenue.