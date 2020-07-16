RISMediaâ€™s Newsmakers: Spotlight on the Luminaries

Throughout the year, RISMedia is honoring some 300 real estate professionals as RISMediaâ€™s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers. Each of these individualsâ€”separated into eight categoriesâ€”was either nominated by you, the RISMedia reader, or chosen by our editors.

These categories include Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters.

Newsmakers are honored for their newsworthy contributions within their own communities or the industry as a whole. They have dedicated their lives to a better real estate process.

As we celebrate the Luminariesâ€”we look to the iconic leaders. These are the industry executives who encompass all of the monikers weâ€™re celebrating across the Newsmakers. The founders, CEOs and executives whoâ€™ve built and grown their companies to enormous successes. Youâ€™ll recognize these leaders as those whoâ€™ve dedicated their lives to the betterment of their companies, agents, real estate industry and all those it serves.