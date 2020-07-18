Builder Confidence Makes Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Builder confidence jumped significantly in July by 14 points to 72, signaling that the housing market is in the midst of recovery even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the globe. The latest National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) now stands at the “solid pre-pandemic reading in March,” pre-COVID.

“Builders are seeing strong traffic and lots of interest in new construction as existing home inventory remains lean,” said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke, a custom home builder from Tampa, Fla. “Moreover, builders in the Northeast and the Midwest are benefiting from demand that was sidelined during lockdowns in the spring. Low interest rates are also fueling demand, and we expect housing to lead an overall economic recovery.”

“While the housing market is clearly rebounding, challenges exist,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “Lumber prices are at a two-year high, and builders are reporting rising costs for other building materials while lot and skilled labor availability issues persist. Nonetheless, the important story of the changing geography of housing demand is benefiting new construction. New home demand is improving in lower density markets, including small metro areas, rural markets and large metro exurbs, as people seek out larger homes and anticipate more flexibility for telework in the years ahead. Flight to the suburbs is real.”

Source: National Association of Home Builders