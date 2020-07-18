Hard Work, Commitment and Consistency

Steve Prescott

Broker/Owner

Stephanie Prescott

Director of Growth and Development

RE/MAX Capitol Properties

Cheyenne, Wyo.

Region served: Laramie County, Wyo.

Years in real estate: Steve: 26; Stephanie: 12

Number of offices: 1

Number of agents: 41

What are the top reasons for being part of the RE/MAX brand?

Stephanie Prescott: RE/MAX leadership is key, but the brand’s incredible international awareness is just as important. Famous for its technology, training and tools, we have always appreciated the brand and all that comes with it, but during this period in time, RE/MAX leaders have been even more outstanding. They have truly stepped up their leadership and provided additional tools to help each individual brokerage better service the agents.

What is the most unusual part of your success?

Steve Prescott: We have a personal investment, with both time and money, in each agent’s growth. We expect anyone joining us to be in it to win it, and we are with them every step of the way to help them grow and flourish.

Stephanie Prescott: The brokers and agents in Laramie County tend to know and respect one another, which makes for a competitive environment, but with a family feel in the real estate industry. Cheyenne isn’t as cut-throat as what we witness in larger markets. Additionally, we do not have any agents who are part-time. We also spend a great deal of time and money with RE/MAX leadership in order to define our mission, vision and beliefs. If agents don’t fit in with our mission, they won’t work out with us.

In what ways do you go the extra mile for your clients?

Steve Prescott: This is a two-part answer. First, for our clients who are our agents, we work very hard to stay on top of major trends and provide them with top technology and service so that they can succeed. Secondly, for our clients who are sellers, we provide the most innovative and relevant tools to get their home in front of the most eyes looking to buy a home. For our buyers, we provide the sharpest tools for home searches and education around the process, saving them time and money.

Where do you stand on education and training?

Steve Prescott: Education and training are key to our agent’s success. We provide weekly training in our office, and we encourage each agent to plug into the continual, current education provided each week by RE/MAX LLC. We also attend the annual RE/MAX R4 Convention with a large group of agents each year, which gives us a chance to think beyond our market. The event allows our agents to see what a huge global network they are part of.

When it comes to your business plan, is there any part you’re most proud of?

Stephanie Prescott: The word we came up with is “transparency.” Our agents know what they are getting into. We don’t pick favorites, and we don’t have “sweetheart” deals for anyone; our compensation plan and lead rotation are all transparent. Our agents know that if they put the work in, we have a platform for them to succeed.

What is the key to your success in real estate?

Steve Prescott: Hard work, commitment and consistency. And again, transparency in all of our policies and procedures. We are not changing things up on our agents, and we don’t expect anything of them that we don’t do ourselves.



Lesley Grand is a contributing editor to RISMedia.

