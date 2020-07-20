Bouncing Forward, Not Back

As a REALTOR® with more than 30 years of experience, I’ve seen it all when it comes to the housing market. My company has weathered its fair share of ups and downs and I have tried to be a calm and steady captain through it all. I know the last few months have been difficult and life-changing for everyone, but I also know that having an attitude of gratitude and making the best of each day can change your perspective—and your life. Here are my five tips to help you bounce forward, not back.

Create opportunity. If there is anything that I have learned, it is that your daily decisions determine your destiny. Everything that you do from the moment you get up has significance, and if it’s not bringing you closer to your goals, then it’s a distraction. I tell the 200-plus agents in my brokerage that if they are sitting around and waiting for someone to hand them an opportunity, they’re going to spend a lot of time waiting and whining. But, if they decide to chase after opportunity on their own, they will always find it.



Your mindset matters. If you want something you’ve never had, you have to do something you’ve never done. If you want to get ahead, you have to get your mind right. You must be accountable to yourself. Use your time wisely by creating a vision, planning forward momentum and committing to greatness.

It’s time to push through it. I enjoy teaching a class called, “Out of Your Comfort Zone,” to my agents and staff. The class demonstrates how we all like to live in our Comfort Zone, a place where we will be safe and in control. However, in order to grow, we have to push ourselves beyond the comfort zone—I call this “Pusherverance.” We have to push through fear and excuses to enter the Learning Zone, where we deal with challenges and acquire new skills. Then finally, we arrive at the Growth Zone, where we set new goals, find purpose and conquer our objectives.

Finding compassion and resilience. Treat others with kindness and understanding. It’s something you should always do but be especially empathetic during these times. When you show compassion, you also grow in resilience, and that will carry you through any low period.

The six C’s. Finally, when getting back into the business saddle, let these words sink in: Competence, Confidence, Connection, Character, Contribution, Control. When you are confident and competent, you show others you are worthy of the job. When you make connections with others and display good character, you make yourself a good friend. When you contribute to society and control your thoughts and actions, you are a worthy community member. Business leaders who can master the six C’s get recognized and rewarded.

Rebuilding communities and businesses after the pandemic will take time and effort. Do not expect it will happen overnight. But, with a little “pusherverence,” you will go far.

Creig Northrop, a broker, has over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, and specializes in residential real estate throughout the greater Baltimore/Washington Metropolitan area.