JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® Expands Presence Into North Alabama

JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® (JPAR) announced the addition of new franchise owner and United States Navy veteran, Valerie Cortez.Â JPAR Rocket City opened the doors July 1, 2020 and will service the agents and residents of Madison county, Ala.

Cortez served eight years of active duty in the United States Navy. In addition to a successful real estate career, Cortez maintains her Financial Management certifications and has earned an MBA.

This marks the third location in the state of Alabama as JPAR expands across the United States.

Geoff Lewis, chief executive officer of JPAR Franchising, commented, “We are thrilled to expand the JPAR presence throughout Alabama under the reputable expertise and guise of Valerie Cortez.” He added, “Soon, agents in the Huntsville area will have access to best-in-class resources backed by innovative and supportive leadership. We look forward to supporting the growth of this office and its plans to go above and beyond for its customers.”

“We are seeing tremendous growth in Alabama.Â Valerie’s service-based background pairs well with the pillars of productivity and service that we model at JPAR,”Â stated Giuseppe “JP” Piccinini, founder and owner of JP & Associates REALTORSÂ®.

For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.

