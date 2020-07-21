6 Ways to Use Olive Oil Outside of the Kitchen

Olive oil is a staple in the kitchen when it comes to cooking. But it can also be used for many other tasks around the house. So, next time you head to the grocery store, pick up a spare bottle. Here are six ways you can use olive oil that have nothing to do with food.

Polish Your Shoes

Do you have a special event coming up and need to clean up your shoes? Maybe you’re all out of shoe polish, or you never had it to begin with. Don’t worry, with a dab of olive oil and a soft cloth, you can polish your shoes in no time. Just test a small spot first to be sure the oil doesn’t damage the material or alter the color.

Camouflage Leather Scratches

When it comes to a comfortable leather couch, especially one you’ve had for many years, a bit of wear and tear are to be expected. But with the help of this pantry essential and a cotton cloth, you can neutralize the appearance of scratches on leather furniture. Try this trick for your leather car seats as well!

Seal Rattan and Wicker Furniture

When it comes to rattan and wicker furniture, ensuring it’s lifespan can be tough. These materials can crack and dry out easily, especially if left in the sun. A small amount of warmed up olive oil rubbed over the surface can protect this furniture and keep it hydrated, even in the driest climates.

Shine Stainless Steel

Though it is an increasingly popular choice for kitchen appliances, stainless steel is also one of the hardest surfaces to keep clean. From fingerprints to streaks, it may seem as though you’ll never get it looking like new. But by rubbing a bit of olive oil over your stainless steel appliances and surfaces, you can easily bring back the shine.

Fix a Squeaky Hinge

Forget about the expensive products specially made to tame the squeak in a hinge. Reach into your handy pantry instead. No matter the door, inside or out, a dab of olive oil can instantly do the trick for a fraction of the cost, not to mention a natural, chemical-free solution.

Unstuck a Zipper

From jackets to jeans, zippers are everywhere in our wardrobes. When a zipper gets stuck, it can be incredibly frustrating. But with a tiny dab of olive oil, your zipper should come undone in the blink of an eye. Consider using a q-tip and be cautious with the application, as olive oil can stain certain fabrics.