4 Easy DIY Pieces for Your Home

Finding the perfect piece of furniture can be a daunting task. Here are some items that can be easily DIY’d, even by novice crafters.

Wall Shelves

Rope shelves can be made by painting or staining a length of wood and suspending it with eye hooks from a length of rope on each side.

Coffee Tables

Recoating an existing table with newly patterned wood, a fun fabric or paint and resin for a faux marble look.

Headboards

A simple wood panel, upholstery fabric and buttons can achieve the same effect as a costly tufted headboard. Old pallets can be combined to create a farmhouse look.

Dining Room Tables

Cover an outdated table with reclaimed wood strips, wood stain and a smooth layer of resin for a fraction of the cost of a store-bought piece.