In the New Home-Buying Age, High-Quality Visuals Are More Important Than Ever

How a few months can change things. At the beginning of the year, the housing market was rallying strong. Bolstered by a robust economy and a rise in purchases among first-time homebuyers, the homeownership rate rose in the first quarter of the year to its highest point since 2013.

COVID-19 forced a change in the industry, with brokers adapting their businesses to embrace virtual home tours and showings. Many of the tools needed to thrive in this “new normal” are already available. Once the dominion of prestige listings, professional photography, video, floor plans and 3D imagery are now essential for marketing most properties. Great imagery is no longer a “nice to have.” In many cases, the images of your listing will determine whether a buyer ever sees the property in person.

So, with these needs in mind, how can you ensure that you are checking all the boxes when it comes to photography and media for your listings?

First and foremost, you want to work with a professional photographer with a proven background in real estate photography. Capturing photos of a home requires different skills and techniques than photographing people or events. Make sure your photographer has what it takes to make home photos pop: an eye for the right angles and window views, a foundation in photo editing, etc. They also need an understanding of the MLS rules and regulations.

An oft-overlooked consideration when selecting a photographer is the background check. Trust and safety are crucial, especially since COVID-19 is still forcing many people to work alone more than usual. When introducing anyone to a property, it’s important that both the agent and seller have faith in that person. Working with photographers that are background-checked inspires confidence in you and your services.

Finally, make sure you understand your rights to use the photos from your listings. It is not uncommon for photographers to require the removal of all photographs from the MLS listing after the house has sold or expired, for example. This may restrict your ability to syndicate the photos or use them in future marketing programs. Always clarify your photo rights in writing before proceeding with any photoshoot.

HomeVisit™ by CoreLogic® is designed with these principles in mind, providing the best tools, specialists and technology to enable real estate teams to deliver the highest quality marketing for their listings. As the No. 1 provider of multiple listing technology in North America, CoreLogic solutions are used by more than 1.2 million real estate professionals every day, helping millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. Stay tuned for more information on HomeVisit in the coming months.

