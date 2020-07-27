LeadingRE Adds Earnestly by Payload as Preferred Solution

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has expanded its Solutions Group program with the addition of Earnestly by Payload, offering its members an automated and secure way to collect earnest money and manage agent fees, commission distribution and other real estate transactions.

The platform facilitates electronic payments for credit card and ACH payments, replacing manual check payments and costly wire transfers. Payments can be initiated by the agent, homebuyer or title company. Earnestly can be integrated easily into transaction workflow platforms through Payload’s comprehensive API libraries.

“As we continue to look for ways to modernize and streamline the real estate transaction process, Earnestly addresses an important need by providing a convenient, secure, paperless solution for earnest money and other real estate payments,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Corporate Marketing Robin LaSure. “The platform is strengthened by Payload’s position as a leader in emerging financial technology and their success maintaining the industry’s highest certification for payment security.”

Content Square 1.

“Payload’s relationship with LeadingRE could not come at a better time. Real estate firms across the country have been hindered by the manual acceptance and reconciliation of earnest money payments. Earnestly by Payload is a secure transfer platform that automates this historically manual process. We’re excited to deliver LeadingRE members exclusive access to the Earnestly platform,” said Payload CEO Ryan Rybolt.

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.

