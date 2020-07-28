Earnnest Selected as Member of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate Preferred Alliance Program

Earnnest announced its selection as a Preferred Alliance Program member of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks.

The Preferred Alliance Program manages all vendor relationships that offer products and services to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate networks. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate collectively have more than 55,000 network agents in more than 1,600 offices across the globe.

“I’m excited about this strategic alliance with Earnnest, which will help our network’s agents maximize the efficiency and velocity of their customer’s earnest money deposits,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The service is always free to use for agents, brokerages, escrow holders and title attorneys with a flat $15 fee charged to buyers. The platform, which requires no physical checks or wires, utilizes banking-level security and connects to every bank nationwide, sending automated receipts throughout the earnest money transfer to keep all parties updated on the status of the transaction.

“Earnnest brings a powerful tool to our network’s agents that will allow them to digitize and modernize the earnest money deposit,” said Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “It’s a tech-enabled resource network agents and brokerages can utilize to provide extraordinary quality service, convenience and value for their clients.”

Added HSF Affiliates Director of Preferred Alliances Nina Fabbri: “Through our strategic alliance with Earnnest, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate networks will now have access to this best-in-class technology to make real estate transactions safer and faster for all parties involved.”

Earnnest is a member of the 2020 REACH class, an accelerator operated by Second Century Ventures, the strategic arm of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). The Earnnest tool is also already used at many Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerages and is now available for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents nationwide. The Earnnest team is confident its new membership in the Preferred Alliance Program will enhance Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ brand mission to “FOREVER” serve and keep clients for life.

“Agents are looking for pandemic-proof methods of doing business right now and Earnnest delivers on safety and security to create a seamless and streamlined experience,” said Dani Ezelle, Earnnest co-founder. “We’ve built a digital earnest money solution that adds value for the client, the agent, the broker and the escrow holder – it’s a win-win for everyone.”



For more information, please visit www.earnnest.com.